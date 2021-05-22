Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wingstop worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Wingstop by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 127.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,504 shares during the period.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,868 shares of company stock worth $2,320,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WING. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.79. 328,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,069. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

