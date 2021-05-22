Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,864 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,326,000. The Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.40. 8,105,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,702,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a PE ratio of -108.43, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

