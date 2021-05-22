Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

