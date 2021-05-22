Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $238 million-$249 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.01 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. 183,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,077. The stock has a market cap of $792.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

