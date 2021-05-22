Block-Logic Price Hits $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $651,701.19 and $98.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

