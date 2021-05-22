Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,347. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLKB stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $70.41. 327,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,098. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

