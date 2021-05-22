Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) SVP Luke Stevens Putman Sells 50,000 Shares

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. 236,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,340. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.94%.

BSM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,646 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 277,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,832,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

