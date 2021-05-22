BitcoiNote 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $77,746.39 and $8.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,643,696 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

