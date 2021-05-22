BitcoinHD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.10 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for $2.07 or 0.00005449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00057561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00358735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00185863 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003775 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.45 or 0.00810409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.