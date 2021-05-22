Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Hits $3.23 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $3,839.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 46.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,058,940 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

