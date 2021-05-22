Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of BHVN traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.15. 1,004,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

