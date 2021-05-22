Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.99

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.99 and last traded at C$14.59, with a volume of 1353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

