BHPCoin Reaches Market Cap of $10.86 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 17% against the US dollar. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00058619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00399758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00190316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.71 or 0.00854864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

