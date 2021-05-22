BHP Group Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.03 Per Share (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

BBL stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

