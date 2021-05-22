Berenberg Bank Downgrades (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 165 ($2.16).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded (BTA.L) to a reduce rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.25).

