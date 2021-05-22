BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 477,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,840. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 811.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 346,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,295,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 224,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,567,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.