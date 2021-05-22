Bell Bank Sells 1,138 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bell Bank reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. 3M makes up 0.7% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in 3M by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 233,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in 3M by 43.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 13.0% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.86. 1,537,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,700. 3M has a one year low of $144.60 and a one year high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

