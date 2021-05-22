Bell Bank Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,941,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $159.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,393. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.52 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

