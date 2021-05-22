Bell Bank Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,475. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $78.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.