Bell Bank Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amgen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $251.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,309. The stock has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

