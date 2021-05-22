Bell Bank Boosts Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $3,861,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMED stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.96. The company had a trading volume of 268,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.42 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

