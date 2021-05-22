Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.96

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.96 ($108.19) and traded as high as €96.42 ($113.44). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €96.40 ($113.41), with a volume of 207,980 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.59.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

