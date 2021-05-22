Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Buys £49,492.15 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) insider David Roberts acquired 16,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 303.60 ($3.97) on Friday. Beazley plc has a 1-year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 332.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 347.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26.

Get Beazley alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beazley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 440 ($5.75).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.