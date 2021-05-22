BCE (NYSE:BCE) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 71.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 373.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in BCE by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after buying an additional 2,097,987 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,970,000 after buying an additional 1,990,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $83,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

