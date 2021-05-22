Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAMXF has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of BAMXF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $54.17 and a fifty-two week high of $108.04.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

