BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of BVC opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.17) on Tuesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The stock has a market cap of £393.75 million and a P/E ratio of 55.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.03.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
