BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of BVC opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.17) on Tuesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The stock has a market cap of £393.75 million and a P/E ratio of 55.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.03.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

