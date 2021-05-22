Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. 5,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,379. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

