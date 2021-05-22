Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

