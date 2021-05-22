Barclays Raises Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $19.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

Get Compass alerts:

NYSE:COMP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 313,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24. Compass has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.