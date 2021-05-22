Barclay F. Corbus Sells 6,720 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,994.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $19,858,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after acquiring an additional 287,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after acquiring an additional 265,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.