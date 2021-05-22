Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $33,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after purchasing an additional 259,989 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,793 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.48. 1,021,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,227. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.80.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.