Bank of Nova Scotia Has $37.11 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 49.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,987 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CME Group were worth $37,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.78. 964,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,225. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.04 and its 200 day moving average is $192.28.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

