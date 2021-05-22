Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4,395.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 777,418 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.41% of Athene worth $40,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after buying an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athene by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 635,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 267,355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 635,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after buying an additional 230,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Athene by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 185,257 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.84. 1,038,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $63.54.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $2,263,162. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

