Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 246,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,984 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,673,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,432,473. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day moving average is $143.13.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.