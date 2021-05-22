Bank of Montreal Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.08.

TSE:BMO opened at C$123.92 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$63.62 and a 52 week high of C$124.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$116.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

