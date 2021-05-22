Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. 710,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,206,016. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $364.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

