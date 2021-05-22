Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Bango plc (LON:BGO)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74). Approximately 35,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 167,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.50 ($2.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Bango in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.90. The company has a market cap of £161.11 million and a PE ratio of 33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.62.

In other news, insider Gianluca D’Agostino sold 19,500 shares of Bango stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £40,365 ($52,737.13).

About Bango (LON:BGO)

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

