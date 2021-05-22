Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

