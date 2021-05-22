Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 839,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 270,931 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 409,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,066,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50,956 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 9,195.4% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,861 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 915,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1,078.2% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 790,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 723,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPR opened at $4.60 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

In other Voya Prime Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $333,772.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 539,704 shares of company stock worth $2,501,433 in the last three months.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

