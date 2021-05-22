Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 3,310 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

NEM opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

