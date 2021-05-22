Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at UBS Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.17.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.53. 4,037,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,802,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.92. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $219,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $1,673,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Baidu by 254.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $54,388,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

