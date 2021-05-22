B. Riley Comments on The ExOne Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The ExOne in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The ExOne’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XONE. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

The ExOne stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XONE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

