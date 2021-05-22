Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) shares were up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 341,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZRE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
