AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $25.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVRO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 196,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,709. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

