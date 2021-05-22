Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,407.54

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,407.54 ($44.52) and traded as low as GBX 3,020 ($39.46). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 3,270 ($42.72), with a volume of 33,512 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,333.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,407.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41.

About Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

