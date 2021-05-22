Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of AVID opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,750 shares of company stock worth $770,978 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Avid Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.