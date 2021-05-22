AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,665.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,486.05.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $11.51 on Friday, hitting $1,460.26. The company had a trading volume of 283,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,486. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,472.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,271.54. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,074.45 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 79.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

