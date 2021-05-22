Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $281.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.82 and a 200-day moving average of $284.99. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 146.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

