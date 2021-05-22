Aurora Market Capitalization Hits $21.80 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Aurora has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $21.80 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00064933 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00088689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.43 or 0.00880234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00090847 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

