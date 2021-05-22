Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

ACB stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 3,800,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,336,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth about $466,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth about $2,806,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 202.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

